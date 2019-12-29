The Addams Family (2019) releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

The Addams Family (2019) is releasing to a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy and single-disc DVD on January 21, 2020. The film is also available in Digital SD/HD.

On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, as well as French and Spanish in DTS Digital Surround 5.1 Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Extras include deleted and extended scenes, featurettes “Welcome to the Family,” “Charades with Thing,” “Life of a Scene,” and “Addams Family Throwback,” and more.

The Addams Family (2019) is list-priced $34.99 (Blu-ray) and $29.99 (DVD). The movie is also available to purchase in Digital HD for $19.99. Buy on Amazon