The Addams Family (2019) releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

By
hdreport
-

The Addams Family Blu-rayThe Addams Family (2019) is releasing to a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy and single-disc DVD on January 21, 2020. The film is also available in Digital SD/HD.

On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, as well as French and Spanish in DTS Digital Surround 5.1 Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Extras include deleted and extended scenes, featurettes “Welcome to the Family,” “Charades with Thing,” “Life of a Scene,” and “Addams Family Throwback,” and more.

The Addams Family (2019) is list-priced $34.99 (Blu-ray) and $29.99 (DVD). The movie is also available to purchase in Digital HD for $19.99. Buy on Amazon

Products from Amazon.com

Related Articles:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.