The Newest 4k, HDR & Atmos Movies & Series on Netflix

Looking for something new to watch in 4k, HDR, and Atmos on Netflix? Lost in Space just premiered its second season that features 4k video resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. Potential Oscar-nominee The Irishman boasts the same video and audio features in a 3-hour, 29-minute drama from director Martin Scorsese. And, the much-anticipated series The Witcher based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski is also now streaming on Netflix in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Here’s a look at more of the latest movies and series available to stream in 4k on Netflix. New to streaming 4k? Read: How To Stream 4k/HDR on Netflix.

The Newest 4k Series, Films & Specials on Netflix

Series

Dirty John (Season 1) – 5.1

Dolly Parton: Heartstrings (Season 1) Dolby Vision – 5.1

Don’t F**k With Cats (Limited Series) – 5.1

Home For Christmas [Scandinavian] (Season 1) – 5.1

Lost In Space (Season 2) – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Merry Happy Whatever (Season 1) – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Nightflyers (Season 1) – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Soundtrack – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The Confession Killer (Limited Series) – 5.1

The Devil Next Door (Limited Series) – Dolby Vision – 5.1

The Witcher (Season 1) – Dolby Vision – Atmos

V Wars (Season 1) – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Virgin River (Season 1) – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Films

6 Underground – Dolby Vision – Atmos

After the Raid [25 min] – 5.1

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator – 5.1

Holiday in the Wild – Atmos

Klaus – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Let Is Snow – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Lorena: Light Footed Woman [28min] – 5.1

Santa Girl – 5.1

The First Temptation of Christ – 5.1

The Game Changers – 5.1

The Irishman – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The Irishman in Conversation [23min] – Dolby Vision – 5.1

The King – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The Knight Before Christmas – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Three Days of Christmas [Spanish] – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Specials