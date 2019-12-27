The Newest 4k, HDR & Atmos Movies & Series on Netflix

Looking for something new to watch in 4k, HDR, and Atmos on Netflix? Lost in Space just premiered its second season that features 4k video resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. Potential Oscar-nominee The Irishman boasts the same video and audio features in a 3-hour, 29-minute drama from director Martin Scorsese. And, the much-anticipated series The Witcher based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski is also now streaming on Netflix in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Here’s a look at more of the latest movies and series available to stream in 4k on Netflix. New to streaming 4k? Read: How To Stream 4k/HDR on Netflix.
The Newest 4k Series, Films & Specials on Netflix
Series
- Dirty John (Season 1) – 5.1
- Dolly Parton: Heartstrings (Season 1) Dolby Vision – 5.1
- Don’t F**k With Cats (Limited Series) – 5.1
- Home For Christmas [Scandinavian] (Season 1) – 5.1
- Lost In Space (Season 2) – Dolby Vision – Atmos
- Merry Happy Whatever (Season 1) – Dolby Vision – 5.1
- Nightflyers (Season 1) – Dolby Vision – 5.1
- Soundtrack – Dolby Vision – Atmos
- The Confession Killer (Limited Series) – 5.1
- The Devil Next Door (Limited Series) – Dolby Vision – 5.1
- The Witcher (Season 1) – Dolby Vision – Atmos
- V Wars (Season 1) – Dolby Vision – Atmos
- Virgin River (Season 1) – Dolby Vision – Atmos
Films
- 6 Underground – Dolby Vision – Atmos
- After the Raid [25 min] – 5.1
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator – 5.1
- Holiday in the Wild – Atmos
- Klaus – Dolby Vision – Atmos
- Let Is Snow – Dolby Vision – 5.1
- Lorena: Light Footed Woman [28min] – 5.1
- Santa Girl – 5.1
- The First Temptation of Christ – 5.1
- The Game Changers – 5.1
- The Irishman – Dolby Vision – Atmos
- The Irishman in Conversation [23min] – Dolby Vision – 5.1
- The King – Dolby Vision – Atmos
- The Knight Before Christmas – Dolby Vision – Atmos
- Three Days of Christmas [Spanish] – Dolby Vision – Atmos
Specials
- Michelle Wolf: Joke Show – 5.1
- The Last Hangover – 5.1