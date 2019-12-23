‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2019) pre-orders on Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD

This year’s Charlie’s Angels reboot is now available to pre-order on home media formats including Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

The film will arrive in combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that include a second disc and Digital Copy, as well as some expected bonus material.

Elizabeth Banks (“The Hunger Games” franchise) directed and wrote the screenplay for Charlie’s Angels based on the story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) is currently priced $19.99 (Digital HD/UHD), $34.99 (Blu-ray), $40.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD) on Amazon. The early Blu-ray prices are expected to drop significantly before the release date. See the cart below for updates.

