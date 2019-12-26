‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ leaves Netflix, joins Disney+ library

By
hdreport
-
"Star-Wars Episode VIII The Last-Jedi" (2017) starring Daisy Ridley Courtesy Lucasfilm
“Star-Wars Episode VIII The Last-Jedi” (2017) starring Daisy Ridley Courtesy Lucasfilm

The last day to stream Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) on Netflix was Wednesday, Dec. 25th. Starting today, the title finds itself at home on Disney+ along with seven earlier films from the Skywalker Saga.

It was a relatively short run. ‘The Last Jedi’ was added to Netflix on June 26, 2018 and remains one of the biggest non-Netflix titles to have streamed on the platform — if only for a year and a half. However, the film was limited to HD (1080p) resolution and 5.1 channel audio.

On Disney+, Star Wars live-action titles all stream in 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. When Disney+ launched it was the first time most of the films were viewable in 4k at home. (A pending box set may bring the entire Skywalker Saga to 4k Blu-ray.)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), on the other hand, will continue streaming on Netflix through July 8, 2020. The movie premiered on the platform earlier this year on Jan. 9, 2019.

List of Movies & TV Shows on Disney+, 4k, HDR, & Atmos

Related Articles:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.