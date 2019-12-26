‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ leaves Netflix, joins Disney+ library

The last day to stream Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) on Netflix was Wednesday, Dec. 25th. Starting today, the title finds itself at home on Disney+ along with seven earlier films from the Skywalker Saga.

It was a relatively short run. ‘The Last Jedi’ was added to Netflix on June 26, 2018 and remains one of the biggest non-Netflix titles to have streamed on the platform — if only for a year and a half. However, the film was limited to HD (1080p) resolution and 5.1 channel audio.

On Disney+, Star Wars live-action titles all stream in 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. When Disney+ launched it was the first time most of the films were viewable in 4k at home. (A pending box set may bring the entire Skywalker Saga to 4k Blu-ray.)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), on the other hand, will continue streaming on Netflix through July 8, 2020. The movie premiered on the platform earlier this year on Jan. 9, 2019.