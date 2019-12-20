DC Slates 4 Animated Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases

Warner Bros. Animation will release at least four DC Comics features to Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray including Batman: Death in the Family (DC Showcase Shorts), Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, Superman Red Son, and Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

The DC titles will arrive in combo editions with a second disc (either DVD or Blu-ray) and code to redeem a Digital Copy. No exact release dates have been provided, only that they’ll arrive in 20020.

The titles are not well documented on IMDB but the writing credits for Superman Red Son go to J.M. DeMatteis and Mark Millar, and cast members include Jason Isaacs, Amy Acker, and Tara Strong.

Ratings on the Warner Home Video titles range between PG-13 and R.