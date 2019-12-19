Jumanji: The Next Level up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & SteelBook

Jumanji: The Next Level actors Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan have been promoting the hell out of this movie as it releases across the world. In the US, the film premiered on Dec. 13 and made $60M on its opening weekend. But as of this article, Jumanji: The Next Level has earned over $225M worldwide shadowing its $70M domestic earnings.

Jumanji: The Next Level is already available to pre-order on all popular home media formats with the exception of 3D Blu-ray. Artwork for a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Best Buy ($34.99) has already been revealed.

The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions of Jumanji: The Next Level from Sony will include a second disc (DVD or Blu-ray, respectively) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy with Movies Anywhere partners. The DVD will be available in a single-disc edition (no Digital Copy). See the Amazon SKUs below for updated pricing on all formats.