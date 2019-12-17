Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Western Stars’ releasing to Blu-ray Disc

Bruce Springsteen’s “Western Stars” will release to Blu-ray Disc on Thursday, December 17th. It’s uncommon for a disc to release on any other day than Tuesday, but perhaps Warner Bros. is trying to squeeze the title before Christmas when Blu-rays and DVDs make great stocking stuffers.

The 1-disc edition of “Western Stars” from Warner Home Video includes a Blu-ray and Digital Code to redeem a digital copy (no DVD from this edition).

“Western Stars” is a documentary film directed by Bruce Springsteen and Thom Zimny that features Springsteen’s live performances of songs from the album ‘Western Stars’.

The film won the Critics’ Choice Documentary Award and was nominated for Best Music Documentary.

On Blu-ray, “Western Stars” sells for about $35.99. The live music is also available on vinyl for about $20. (Buy on Amazon)