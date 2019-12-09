Who is the Best James Bond actor of all time?

With No Time To Die looking like the last Bond film for actor Daniel Craig the franchise will be searching for someone new to take over the role of 007. However, with four titles already under his belt, we already have a good idea of what his performance will be like in the 25th franchise film. Isn’t it time to vote for your favorite Bond actor of all time?

So far, there have been six actors who played the role of James Bond since Eon Productions brought us Dr. No in 1962. Those actors include Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. (We’re not counting the goofy Bond-based movie Casino Royale (1967.)

Roger Moore (who passed away this year) starred in more James Bond films than any other actor with seven titles (unless you count Sean Connery’s performance in the non-Eon Production Never Say Never Again (1983) in which case the two actors would be tied). Daniel Craig has surpassed Pierce Brosnan’s 4-title run with next year’s No Time To Die, taking him to presumably a total of five films.

But is quantity more important than quality? Certainly, there must be some George Lazenby or Timothy Dalton fans out there. Help us decide the best James Bond in this poll.

