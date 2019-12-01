New Releases This Week: Game of Thrones Season 8, Abominable, Ad Astra & more

new-blu-ray-dec-3-2019This week Game of Thrones fans can finally get the final season on Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray, or DVD for the first time. And, all eight seasons are releasing to a boxed set in The Complete Series and artfully packaged in The Complete Collection both on Blu-ray Disc.

Also on Blu-ray, 20th Century Fox’s thriller Ready or Not, The Goldfinch from Amazon Studios and Warner Bros., and, from Sony a Limited Edition Spider-Man: 4-Movie Collection in SteelBook packaging.

Releasing to digital this week is Dreamworks’ adorable animated film Abominable, the sci-fi/drama Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt, and Rambo: Last Blood written and starring Sylvester Stallone. Here’s a look at more home media releases this week.

New Movie & TV Releases, Dec. 3, 2019

Digital

  • Abominable
  • Ad Astra
  • Rambo: Last Blood
  • Write Before Christmas
  • Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
  • Christmas Presence
  • Old Boys
  • Hitler Versus Picasso and the Others
  • Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
  • Boar
  • Tigers Are Not Afraid

Blu-ray

TV Series

  • Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season (Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray)
  • Game of Thrones: The Complete Series
  • Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection
  • Teen Titans: The Complete Series
  • Doctor Who: Colin Baker – Complete Season Two

Movies

  • Ready or Not
  • The Goldfinch
  • Spider-Man: 4-Movie SteelBook Collection
  • Slaughterhouse-Five – Arrow
  • Big Trouble in Little China – Collector’s Edition
  • Turtle Odyssey (Ultra HD Blu-ray)
  • 2019 World Series: Washington Nationals
  • 2019 World Series: Washington Nationals – Collector’s Edition
  • The Story of Temple Drake – Criterion Collection
  • Tunes of Glory – Criterion Collection
  • Joan the Maid – Cohen Film Collection
  • Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Warner Archive
  • Valiant
  • Semper Fi (2019)
  • A Bread Factory (2018)
  • Camille Claudel (1988)
  • Savage (2018)
  • Candy (2006)
  • Jake Speed (1986)
  • She (1984)
  • The Magic Sword (1962)
  • Konga (1961)
  • Glorifying the American Girl (1929) – Kino
  • Santa Fake

Anime

  • Bleach (TV) Set 5
  • Angel Blade Collection
  • K-on: Ultimate Collection
  • Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas – Complete Series + 3 Movies
  • Kiss Him, Not Me!: The Complete Series
  • Meiji Tokyo Renka: The Complete Series
  • Is This a Zombie? + Is This a Zombie? Of the Dead: Seasons 1 & 2
  • Mai Mai Miracle Collection

