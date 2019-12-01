New Releases This Week: Game of Thrones Season 8, Abominable, Ad Astra & more

This week Game of Thrones fans can finally get the final season on Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray, or DVD for the first time. And, all eight seasons are releasing to a boxed set in The Complete Series and artfully packaged in The Complete Collection both on Blu-ray Disc.

Also on Blu-ray, 20th Century Fox’s thriller Ready or Not, The Goldfinch from Amazon Studios and Warner Bros., and, from Sony a Limited Edition Spider-Man: 4-Movie Collection in SteelBook packaging.

Releasing to digital this week is Dreamworks’ adorable animated film Abominable, the sci-fi/drama Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt, and Rambo: Last Blood written and starring Sylvester Stallone. Here’s a look at more home media releases this week.

New Movie & TV Releases, Dec. 3, 2019

Digital

Abominable

Ad Astra

Rambo: Last Blood

Write Before Christmas

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Christmas Presence

Old Boys

Hitler Versus Picasso and the Others

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Boar

Tigers Are Not Afraid

Blu-ray

TV Series

Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season (Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection

Teen Titans: The Complete Series

Doctor Who: Colin Baker – Complete Season Two

Movies

Ready or Not

The Goldfinch

Spider-Man: 4-Movie SteelBook Collection

Slaughterhouse-Five – Arrow

Big Trouble in Little China – Collector’s Edition

Turtle Odyssey (Ultra HD Blu-ray)

2019 World Series: Washington Nationals

2019 World Series: Washington Nationals – Collector’s Edition

The Story of Temple Drake – Criterion Collection

Tunes of Glory – Criterion Collection

Joan the Maid – Cohen Film Collection

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Warner Archive

Valiant

Semper Fi (2019)

A Bread Factory (2018)

Camille Claudel (1988)

Savage (2018)

Candy (2006)

Jake Speed (1986)

She (1984)

The Magic Sword (1962)

Konga (1961)

Glorifying the American Girl (1929) – Kino

Santa Fake

Anime