New Releases This Week: Game of Thrones Season 8, Abominable, Ad Astra & more

This week Game of Thrones fans can finally get the final season on Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray, or DVD for the first time. And, all eight seasons are releasing to a boxed set in The Complete Series and artfully packaged in The Complete Collection both on Blu-ray Disc.
Also on Blu-ray, 20th Century Fox’s thriller Ready or Not, The Goldfinch from Amazon Studios and Warner Bros., and, from Sony a Limited Edition Spider-Man: 4-Movie Collection in SteelBook packaging.
Releasing to digital this week is Dreamworks’ adorable animated film Abominable, the sci-fi/drama Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt, and Rambo: Last Blood written and starring Sylvester Stallone. Here’s a look at more home media releases this week.
New Movie & TV Releases, Dec. 3, 2019
Digital
- Abominable
- Ad Astra
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Write Before Christmas
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
- Christmas Presence
- Old Boys
- Hitler Versus Picasso and the Others
- Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
- Boar
- Tigers Are Not Afraid
Blu-ray
TV Series
- Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season (Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Game of Thrones: The Complete Series
- Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection
- Teen Titans: The Complete Series
- Doctor Who: Colin Baker – Complete Season Two
Movies
- Ready or Not
- The Goldfinch
- Spider-Man: 4-Movie SteelBook Collection
- Slaughterhouse-Five – Arrow
- Big Trouble in Little China – Collector’s Edition
- Turtle Odyssey (Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- 2019 World Series: Washington Nationals
- 2019 World Series: Washington Nationals – Collector’s Edition
- The Story of Temple Drake – Criterion Collection
- Tunes of Glory – Criterion Collection
- Joan the Maid – Cohen Film Collection
- Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Warner Archive
- Valiant
- Semper Fi (2019)
- A Bread Factory (2018)
- Camille Claudel (1988)
- Savage (2018)
- Candy (2006)
- Jake Speed (1986)
- She (1984)
- The Magic Sword (1962)
- Konga (1961)
- Glorifying the American Girl (1929) – Kino
- Santa Fake
Anime
- Bleach (TV) Set 5
- Angel Blade Collection
- K-on: Ultimate Collection
- Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas – Complete Series + 3 Movies
- Kiss Him, Not Me!: The Complete Series
- Meiji Tokyo Renka: The Complete Series
- Is This a Zombie? + Is This a Zombie? Of the Dead: Seasons 1 & 2
- Mai Mai Miracle Collection