‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Details

Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is headed for release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital and DVD. The film will first be available in Digital formats on Dec. 31st, followed by disc and On Demand rental options two weeks later on Jan. 14th, 2020. Here’s a look at all the options, variations, and exclusive retailer editions.

Digital

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will release to Digital on Tuesday, December 31st. The film can be purchased in Digital SD, HD, or UHD (depending on retailer). Extra bonus material may include production featurettes, behind-the-scenes footage, outtakes, extended scenes, and other digital exclusives. So far Apple iTunes seems to offer the most bonus material. Amazon, Microsoft, and Vudu have at least one piece of bonus content listed. Be sure to check out what extras are included before purchasing from your preferred digital retailer. Price: $19.99 (Order from Amazon)

Blu-ray Disc

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is available in a Multi-Screen Edition from Disney/Buena Vista with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Copy (redeemable with Movies Anywhere). On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The English audio is provided in 48kHz DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 as well as French and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy, the Blu-ray combo edition also includes all extras bonus material. Price: $24.99 (Order from Amazon)

Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil from Disney/Buena Vista includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc, and Digital Copy (redeemable with Movies Anywhere). The availability of a Digital 4k copy may depend on the retailer. On 4k Blu-ray, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with High Dynamic Range (HDR10). Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (English) and several other languages in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1. And, the combo edition includes all bonus material. Price: $29.99 (Order from Amazon)

DVD

The single-disc DVD edition of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is presented in 480p. The edition does not include a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere. Price: $19.99 (Buy on Amazon)

Best Buy Exclusive

Best Buy’s Limited Edition SteelBook edition of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil features a black and white image of the ‘Mistress’ on the cover and back of the aluminum case with more custom artwork on the inside spread and CDs. The exclusive is the 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Disney/Buena Vista and includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy. Price: $34.99

Target Exclusive

Target’s exclusive edition of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil might be the collector’s choice as it comes with a filmmaker’s gallery book. The edition also features one of the promotional images of Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) on the cover. Luckily for 4k TV owners this exclusive is the 4k Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy. Price: $34.99