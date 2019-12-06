HBO’s Digital Copy Website Having Load Issues

We’ve been trying for a couple of days now to access www.hbodigitalhd.com — HBO’s website where you can begin the process of redeeming codes for digital movies and TV shows. But the website load keeps timing out with the error below. We’ve attempted to access the URL from three different states across the US for two days now and had success only once.

The website problem comes at a time when many Game of Thrones fans are likely trying to redeem digital codes for Season 8 of the TV series that just released this week. Or, attempting to redeem codes included with the entire series boxed sets that also arrived last Tuesday.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray includes a small insert with instructions on how to redeem digital copies. Step 1 directs purchasers to www.hbodigitalhd.com and is the only option indicated on the insert. Once a code is entered in the Redeem section of the website (without having to be logged in to an account) users are directed to choose a digital retailer to redeem with.

However, it is quite possible to bypass HBO’s website entirely and go straight to a digital retailer like iTunes or Vudu. Putting this theory to the test, we were able to redeem directly on Vudu without the HBO link in between.

It’s also interesting that HBO still hasn’t made the hbodigitalhd.com domain secure which would require purchasing an SSL certificate. A secured URL would change from “http” to “https” and a small lock icon would appear in a browser tab. An unsecured URL, however, warns users the website is “Not Secure.” Some SEO (Search Engine Optimization) experts say an unsecured domain can negatively affect search rankings.

Although an SSL certificate is a must-have for websites that sell products or store user information, hbodigitalhd.com doesn’t actually do anything except pass on a redemption code to a 3rd party service. Even the Purchase option on the website simply directs to digital retailers like Amazon and Apple.

Are you also having trouble accessing hbodigitalhd.com to redeem your digital codes? Let us know in the comments below.