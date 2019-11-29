Game of Thrones: Season 8 & The Complete Series arriving on Blu-ray

HBO’s Game of Thrones series may have ended last May, but the legacy lives on as the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD editions of the final season release on Tuesday, December 3rd. The eighth season includes plenty of bonus features such as a two-part documentary, 30-minute featurette with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, ten audio commentaries, and five deleted and extended scenes among other extras.

The eighth season of Game of Thrones is priced $44.99 on Blu-ray, $49.99 on Ultra HD Blu-ray, and $34.99 on DVD. Buy on Amazon

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series and Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection boxed sets also arrive on Dec. 3rd. Both complete series editions include a Game of Thrones: Reunion Special and 15 hours of previously released extra materials. An Ultra HD Blu-ray complete series collection has not been announced, but you can get Season 1 and Season 8 on 4k Blu-ray.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series is priced $199 (List: $282.99) Buy on Amazon

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection Gift Set in special collectible packaging priced $249.99 (List: $329). Buy on Amazon

Season 8 / The Complete Series Special Features:

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary featured on DVD in two parts by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.

A documentary featured on DVD in two parts by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season. When Winter Falls: Exclusive 30-minute featurette with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with major stars and behind-the-scenes players, breaking down all that went into the colossal filming of the “Battle of Winterfell” in Season 8, Episode 3.

Exclusive 30-minute featurette with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with major stars and behind-the-scenes players, breaking down all that went into the colossal filming of the “Battle of Winterfell” in Season 8, Episode 3. Duty is the Death of Love: A compelling look at how the team behind Game of Thrones and its major stars, including Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke, brought the show to its conclusion in the series finale, “The Iron Throne.”

A compelling look at how the team behind Game of Thrones and its major stars, including Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke, brought the show to its conclusion in the series finale, “The Iron Throne.” Audio Commentaries: 10 Audio Commentaries with cast and crew, including the show’s creators, Benioff and Weiss, on the final season.

10 Audio Commentaries with cast and crew, including the show’s creators, Benioff and Weiss, on the final season. Deleted and Extended Scenes: 5 never-before-seen deleted or extended scenes from season 8.

5 never-before-seen deleted or extended scenes from season 8. Histories and Lore: New animated pieces giving the history and background of notable season 8 locations and storylines.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection / Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Blu-ray Bonus Features: