Deal Alert: ‘Batman Beyond’ The Complete Series Remastered Limited Edition Blu-ray

Here’s a post-Cyber Monday deal for ya! Right now you can get Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Limited Edtion Blu-ray boxed set for only $60.99. That’s a savings of almost $40 off the list price of $99.99!
Batman Beyond: The Complete Series includes 52 episodes remastered to high definition and comes with a Funko POP! figurine, 4 collectible lenticular art cards, 15 featurettes, a bonus Blu-ray Disc with “Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker,” and more. Special features also include commentary from producer Bruce Timm.
Order Batman Beyond’ The Complete Series from Amazon for $60.99 and get Free Shipping with Prime.
Extras
- Exclusive Metallic Batman Beyond Funko POP
- 4 collectible lenticular art cards
- Bonus Blu-ray disc of the animated film “Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker”
Special features
- Commentary on 4 episodes by producer, Bruce Timm, and various members of the creative team
- 15 Featurettes including all-new “Nostalgic Tomorrow — A Batman Gathering” and “Knight Immortal”
- Digital Copy (Redeem by 2022-10-29)
- Numbered Limited Edition