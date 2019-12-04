Deal Alert: ‘Batman Beyond’ The Complete Series Remastered Limited Edition Blu-ray

Here’s a post-Cyber Monday deal for ya! Right now you can get Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Limited Edtion Blu-ray boxed set for only $60.99. That’s a savings of almost $40 off the list price of $99.99!

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series includes 52 episodes remastered to high definition and comes with a Funko POP! figurine, 4 collectible lenticular art cards, 15 featurettes, a bonus Blu-ray Disc with “Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker,” and more. Special features also include commentary from producer Bruce Timm.

Order Batman Beyond’ The Complete Series from Amazon for $60.99 and get Free Shipping with Prime.

Extras

Exclusive Metallic Batman Beyond Funko POP

4 collectible lenticular art cards

Bonus Blu-ray disc of the animated film “Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker”

Special features