Ford v Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale is already up for pre-order on Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The Twentieth Century Fox movie has so far earned $82M at the domestic box office and $145M worldwide.

The film is currently priced $19.99 in Digital SD/HD/UHD formats, $29.99 for the 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo edition, and $24.99 for the Blu-ray/DVD combo edition.

Best Buy also has an exclusive SteelBook edition (pictured above) priced at $34.99.