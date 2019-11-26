‘Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood’ released to Digital. Here’s where to buy.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood has been released early to digital formats two weeks ahead of Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray and exclusive limited editions. If you’re thinking about going all digital with this movie (remember the disc editions also include a code to redeem a digital copy) here’s where you can buy Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood and what bonus material may be included.

Formats

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood is available in High Definition (HD), Ultra High Definition (UHD), and Standard Definition (SD). In Digital UHD (2160p) the movie features High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision on devices that support it. Audio is only provided in Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 (sorry no Dolby Atmos, but the Blu-ray’s will offer DTS HD Master Audio 7.1).

Sharing