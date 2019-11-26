Movies Anywhere Offers Free Movie With ‘Downton Abbey’

Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, and Phyllis Logan in Downton Abbey 2019Downton Abbey the movie has been released to digital formats today, three weeks ahead of the Blu-ray, Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray, & DVD editions arriving on Dec. 17.

And, with the digital purchase of Downton Abbey Movies Anywhere is offering a free digital title to own. The eligible movies include First Man, On The Basis of Sex, The Darkest Hour, Victoria & Abdul, Race, The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables, Jane Eyre, Pride & Prejudice, and Vanity Fair. (Note: MA could make changes to eligible titles.)

If you’ve never purchased from Movies Anywhere here’s how it works. Once you select a movie and click “Buy” the service provides a list of the various digital retailer services where it’s available like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. A click on your favorite service will launch the website (or iTunes application).

To get the free movie look for an email from Movies Anywhere that will include a digital movie redemption code. Downton Abbey is offered in UHD from a few select services including FandangoNow and Vudu. Apple TV’s version isn’t 4k (at this point in time) but it does feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

A few caveats: Downton Abbey must be purchased in digital format through Movies Anywhere by Dec. 16, 2019; and, the code provided in the email from MA must be redeemed by Dec. 31 at midnight at moviesanywhere.com/redeem.

