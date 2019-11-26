Movies Anywhere Offers Free Movie With ‘Downton Abbey’

Downton Abbey the movie has been released to digital formats today, three weeks ahead of the Blu-ray, Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray, & DVD editions arriving on Dec. 17.

And, with the digital purchase of Downton Abbey Movies Anywhere is offering a free digital title to own. The eligible movies include First Man, On The Basis of Sex, The Darkest Hour, Victoria & Abdul, Race, The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables, Jane Eyre, Pride & Prejudice, and Vanity Fair. (Note: MA could make changes to eligible titles.)

If you’ve never purchased from Movies Anywhere here’s how it works. Once you select a movie and click “Buy” the service provides a list of the various digital retailer services where it’s available like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. A click on your favorite service will launch the website (or iTunes application).

To get the free movie look for an email from Movies Anywhere that will include a digital movie redemption code. Downton Abbey is offered in UHD from a few select services including FandangoNow and Vudu. Apple TV’s version isn’t 4k (at this point in time) but it does feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

A few caveats: Downton Abbey must be purchased in digital format through Movies Anywhere by Dec. 16, 2019; and, the code provided in the email from MA must be redeemed by Dec. 31 at midnight at moviesanywhere.com/redeem.