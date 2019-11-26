Is this the ‘Joker’ Blu-ray Release Date & Package Art?

Joker became the most profitable comic book movie in history, surpassing $1B at the worldwide box office ($330M domestic). With this success, you might expect the film to reach blockbuster status in Blu-ray and DVD releases as well.

We’ve been waiting for the release date and package art for Joker on disc to be officially announced by Warner Bros., but at least three sources including Blu-ray.com, Target, and Walmart indicate an arrival date of Jan. 7, 2020 (both retailers even promise it arrives by Jan. 6, 2020). [Update: The above dates and Blu-ray artwork have been confirmed by Warner Bros.]

If this date holds true for the packaged editions, it would likely mean an early digital release date of Dec. 24 for Joker two weeks before discs. Or, perhaps three weeks earlier on Dec. 17.

The above Blu-ray package art has also been used on Blu-ray.com and Target, but there is something not quite right about the design. Maybe it’s the placement of the tiny DC logo that seems odd? The 4k Blu-ray version (pictured below) is definitely missing the traditional HDR sticker on the front of the slipcover and Digital Code in the header.

Best Buy, however, revealed the packaging for their exclusive SteelBook edition of Joker very soon after the film hit theaters last month. It’s definitely a collector’s item. Both the standard Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray editions and SteelBoook are available to pre-order.

Joker is also available to order in Digital HD/UHD. The 4k UHD format features Dolby Vision HDR and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack with select digital retailers (both specs so far have been confirmed on Apple).