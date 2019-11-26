Hot Blu-ray & Digital Releases on Tuesday, Nov. 26

It’s Tuesday, November 26th and there are quite a few home media releases to talk about. First, let’s tackle new digital titles which include several hit films that you may want to add to your collection.

Downtown Abbey is now available in digital formats (we should note Movies Anywhere offers a free movie with the purchase of Downtown Abbey for a limited time). Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez can be purchased early in digital, as well as the horror/thriller Ready or Not, and unrated thriller All that Divides Us.

On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, Lionsgate’s Angel Has Fallen has arrived on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD. Arrow Video has issued a 2-Disc Limited Edition Collector’s Set for Robocop. And, John Badham’s Dracula (1979) starring Frank Langella and Laurence Olivier is now available in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory.

From television, Blindspot: Season 4, Young Justice Outsiders: Season 3, and Season 12 of Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet have been released.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Nov. 26, 2019

Digital

Downtown Abbey

Ready or Not

All that Divides Us

Overcomer

Rock N’ Roll Christmas

Blu-ray

TV

Blindspot: The Complete Fourth Season

Young Justice Outsiders: The Complete Third Season

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet – Season 12

Movies

Angel Has Fallen (Blu-ray & Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Robocop – Arrow Video

Dracula (1979) – Collector’s Edition

All About Eve – Criterion Collection

Now, Voyager – Criterion Collection

The Bells of St. Marys – Olive Signature

Where’d You Go Bernadette?

Don’t Let Go

Great Day in the Morning – Warner Archive

The Holly And The Ivy

Nutcracker Fantasy

Christmas in July

Prophecy (1979)

Hotel By the River

Eegah (1962)

Amazing Grace

Mary

Aya of Yop City

Use Me

Picture Of Beauty

Olivia

The Machine Girl: Jacked! Definitive Decade One

Anime