Hot Blu-ray & Digital Releases on Tuesday, Nov. 26

It’s Tuesday, November 26th and there are quite a few home media releases to talk about. First, let’s tackle new digital titles which include several hit films that you may want to add to your collection.
Downtown Abbey is now available in digital formats (we should note Movies Anywhere offers a free movie with the purchase of Downtown Abbey for a limited time). Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez can be purchased early in digital, as well as the horror/thriller Ready or Not, and unrated thriller All that Divides Us.
On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, Lionsgate’s Angel Has Fallen has arrived on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD. Arrow Video has issued a 2-Disc Limited Edition Collector’s Set for Robocop. And, John Badham’s Dracula (1979) starring Frank Langella and Laurence Olivier is now available in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory.
From television, Blindspot: Season 4, Young Justice Outsiders: Season 3, and Season 12 of Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet have been released.
Digital
- Downtown Abbey
- Ready or Not
- All that Divides Us
- Overcomer
- Rock N’ Roll Christmas
Blu-ray
TV
- Blindspot: The Complete Fourth Season
- Young Justice Outsiders: The Complete Third Season
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet – Season 12
Movies
- Angel Has Fallen (Blu-ray & Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Robocop – Arrow Video
- Dracula (1979) – Collector’s Edition
- All About Eve – Criterion Collection
- Now, Voyager – Criterion Collection
- The Bells of St. Marys – Olive Signature
- Where’d You Go Bernadette?
- Don’t Let Go
- Great Day in the Morning – Warner Archive
- The Holly And The Ivy
- Nutcracker Fantasy
- Christmas in July
- Prophecy (1979)
- Hotel By the River
- Eegah (1962)
- Amazing Grace
- Mary
- Aya of Yop City
- Use Me
- Picture Of Beauty
- Olivia
- The Machine Girl: Jacked! Definitive Decade One
Anime
- Star Blazers 2202: Space Battleship Yamato – Part Two
- One Piece: Episode of Skypiea
- My Roommate Is a Cat: The Complete Series
- Hentai Heaven Volume 9: A Nympho & A Couple of Perverts
- Haikyu: Season 3
- Conception: The Complete Series