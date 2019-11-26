DIRECTV airing Clippers vs. Mavs game live in 4k HDR

DirecTV is airing tonight’s NBA matchup between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks in 4k Ultra HD with HDR. The live broadcast starts at 8:30 PM Eastern Time on DIRECTV Channel 105.

The HDR format for Live 4k TV is typically HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), so hopefully your 4k HDR TV supports it. If not, the sharpness 4k brings to live television is a huge improvement over 720p, 1080i, and 1080p.

It’s interesting to note the Los Angeles Clippers seem to be getting the most 4k coverage through the regular season. The team is on DirecTV’s 4k schedule a total of 7 times, as opposed to other teams like Dallas and Houston that have 4 games each scheduled.

DirecTV now has a total of five 4k channels in their lineup, spanning from Channels 104 to 108. See below other upcoming NBA games in 4k this year.

DIRECTV NBA Games 4k HDR 2019 Schedule*

Tues. Nov. 26, 2019

LA Clippers vs Dallas

8:30 PM Ch. 105

Wed. Dec. 4, 2019

LA Lakers vs Utah

9:00 PM Ch. 105

Mon. Dec. 9, 2019

Detroit vs New Orleans

8:00 PM Ch. 105

Tue. Dec. 17, 2019

Phoenix vs LA Clippers

10:30 PM Ch. 105

Sun. Dec. 22, 2019

LA Clippers vs Oklahoma City

7:00 PM Ch. 105

See the full NBA DIRECTV 4k schedule here.

* All times Eastern