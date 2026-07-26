Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, Pressure, Stranger Things: The Complete Series + More 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

It’s the last Tuesday of July but happens to be the biggest 4k Blu-ray release week of the month with approximately 30 new 4k titles to choose from! Let’s start with Stranger Things: The Complete Series in Deluxe in Special Editions from Arrow Video on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Also on the shelf this week is the highly anticipated release of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair from Lionsgate.
Focus Features’ Pressure is also a must own on 4k Blu-ray from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. You can also pick up Mortal Kombat II, Southpark: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, End of Watch (2012) from Shout! Studios, The Devil Wears Prada 2 from 20th Century Studios, and Soylent Green (1973) from Arrow Video, to name several.
Last week’s 4k releases included Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) from Universal, Anyone But You (2023) from Sony, Falling Down (1993) from Arrow Video, and Pleasantville (1998) from Shout! Studios. Also this month, box office hit Obsession from Focus Features/Universal released on disc including 4k Blu-ray, along with Lionsgate’s Michael in several exclusive physical media editions.
There are over 60 Ultra HD Blu-ray titles listed for release in July, generally shipping on every Tuesday of the week. See the full list below with links to purchase from Amazon, Lionsgate, Walmart, and other retailers.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, July, 2026
July 7, 2026
- Dark Shadows (2012) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
- The Drama (2026) Special Edition w/postcards A24 Amazon NEW
- The Elephant Man (1980) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- The Evil Dead (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 45th Anniversary SteelBook Sony Amazon HOT!
July 10, 2026
- Ultraman: The Complete Series (1966-1967) Mill Creek pending
July 14, 2026
- Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Crawl (2019) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Full Contact (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Howard the Duck (1996) 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend (2026) Well Go USA Amazon NEW
- Hud (1963) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW
- Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon HOT!
- Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive HOT!
- Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital w/booklet Lionsgate Limited NEW
- Normal (2026) 4k UHD/BD Magnolia Amazon NEW
- Obsession (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon HOT!
- Red Sun (1971) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW
- The Crying Game (1992) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- The Untouchables (1987) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook [reprint] Amazon NEW
July 21, 2026
- Anyone But You (2023) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
- Cruel Story of Youth (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- I’ll Remind You of Everything: The Films of Mike Mills Criterion Amazon NEW
- Falling Down (1993) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
- Pleasantville (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW
- The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
- The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) Celluloid Dreams
- Unlawful Entry (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
July 28, 2026
July 28, 2026
- A Bay of Blood (1971) 3 versions Severin Films Amazon NEW
- Come Back to the 5 & Dime (1982) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW
- Deadly Blessing (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- End of Watch (2012) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW
- Explorers (1985) 4k UHD/BD 3-discs Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW
- Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision
- Human Lanterns (1982) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW
- In the Mouth of Madness (1994) Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc edition Amazon NEW
- Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate Limited NEW
- Lionheart (1990) Extended Cut 4k UHD/BD MVD Rewind Amazon NEW
- King Creole (1958) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Macabre (1980) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW
- Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
- Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Walmart Exclusive NEW
- Ms. 45 (1981) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Nightwatch (1997) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW
- Overlord (2018) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW
- Pillow Talk (1959) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
- Pressure (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
- Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Amazon NEW
- Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Amazon NEW
- Southpark: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Soylent Green (1973) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- The Boys in the Band (1970) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon NEW
- The Mangler (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW
- The War Game (1965) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW
- Threads (1984) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW
- Tornado (2025) 4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon NEW
Release lists like this are helpful because collectors still want to track what is coming out on disc instead of relying only on streaming. It is good to see 4K Blu-ray continuing to get attention. I also work with DVDWholesaleShop, a site focused on DVDs and physical media availability.