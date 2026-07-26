Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, Pressure, Stranger Things: The Complete Series + More 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

It’s the last Tuesday of July but happens to be the biggest 4k Blu-ray release week of the month with approximately 30 new 4k titles to choose from! Let’s start with Stranger Things: The Complete Series in Deluxe in Special Editions from Arrow Video on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Also on the shelf this week is the highly anticipated release of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair from Lionsgate.

Focus Features’ Pressure is also a must own on 4k Blu-ray from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. You can also pick up Mortal Kombat II, Southpark: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, End of Watch (2012) from Shout! Studios, The Devil Wears Prada 2 from 20th Century Studios, and Soylent Green (1973) from Arrow Video, to name several.

Last week’s 4k releases included Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) from Universal, Anyone But You (2023) from Sony, Falling Down (1993) from Arrow Video, and Pleasantville (1998) from Shout! Studios. Also this month, box office hit Obsession from Focus Features/Universal released on disc including 4k Blu-ray, along with Lionsgate’s Michael in several exclusive physical media editions.

There are over 60 Ultra HD Blu-ray titles listed for release in July, generally shipping on every Tuesday of the week. See the full list below with links to purchase from Amazon, Lionsgate, Walmart, and other retailers.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, July, 2026

July 7, 2026

The Evil Dead (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 45th Anniversary SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Dark Shadows (2012) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Drama (2026) Special Edition w/postcards A24 Amazon NEW

Special Edition w/postcards A24 Amazon The Elephant Man (1980) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Evil Dead (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 45th Anniversary SteelBook Sony Amazon HOT!

July 10, 2026

Ultraman: The Complete Series (1966-1967) Mill Creek pending

July 14, 2026

Michael (2026) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Crawl (2019) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Full Contact (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Howard the Duck (1996) 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW

40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend (2026) Well Go USA Amazon NEW

Well Go USA Amazon Hud (1963) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Amazon Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive HOT!

4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital w/booklet Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital w/booklet Lionsgate Limited Normal (2026) 4k UHD/BD Magnolia Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Magnolia Amazon Obsession (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Red Sun (1971) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon The Crying Game (1992) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Untouchables (1987) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook [reprint] Amazon NEW

July 21, 2026

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Buy on Amazon

Anyone But You (2023) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon Cruel Story of Youth (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon I’ll Remind You of Everything: The Films of Mike Mills Criterion Amazon NEW

Criterion Amazon Falling Down (1993) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Pleasantville (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) Celluloid Dreams

Unlawful Entry (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

July 28, 2026

July 28, 2026

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Unrated 4-disc edition Buy on Amazon

A Bay of Blood (1971) 3 versions Severin Films Amazon NEW

3 versions Severin Films Amazon Come Back to the 5 & Dime (1982) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon Deadly Blessing (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon End of Watch (2012) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon Explorers (1985) 4k UHD/BD 3-discs Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD 3-discs Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision

Human Lanterns (1982) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon In the Mouth of Madness (1994) Arrow Video Amazon NEW

Arrow Video Amazon Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc edition Amazon NEW

4-disc edition Amazon Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate Limited NEW

4-disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate Limited Lionheart (1990) Extended Cut 4k UHD/BD MVD Rewind Amazon NEW

Extended Cut 4k UHD/BD MVD Rewind Amazon King Creole (1958) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Macabre (1980) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Walmart Exclusive NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Walmart Exclusive Ms. 45 (1981) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon Nightwatch (1997) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Overlord (2018) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon Pillow Talk (1959) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Pressure (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Amazon NEW

4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Amazon Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Amazon NEW

4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Amazon Southpark: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Soylent Green (1973) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon The Boys in the Band (1970) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Century Studios Amazon The Mangler (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon The War Game (1965) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon Threads (1984) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon Tornado (2025) 4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon NEW

Also see last month’s 4k Blu-ray releases (May, 2026).