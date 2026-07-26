Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Ice & Fire Collection SteelBook
Home4k Blu-rayMasters Of The Universe Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, & DVD Plus...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Masters Of The Universe Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, & DVD Plus This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Masters Of The Universe (2026) - 4K UHD Blu-ray SteelBook - Amazon Exclusive open
Masters Of The Universe (2026) – 4K UHD Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Masters Of The Universe (2026) just premiered on Prime Video for subscribers, and is now up for pre-order in this Limited Edition 4K SteelBook. The 2-disc edition from Alliance Entertainment includes a mini-comic along with collectible packaging.

Along with the 2-disc SteelBook, single-disc editions include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from Alliance Entertainment. Disc specs, bonus material, and release dates are pending.

The Masters Of The Universe Exclusive SteelBook is only available on Amazon. MSRP: $46.99 (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The single-disc editions of Masters Of The Universe are list priced $37.99 (4k UHD), $31.99 (Blu-ray), and $25.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Masters Of The Universe 2026 4k UHD
Masters Of The Universe (2026) 4K Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Masters Of The Universe 2026 Blu-ray
Masters Of The Universe (2026) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Masters Of The Universe 2026 DVD
Masters Of The Universe (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Masters of the Universe was produced by Amazon MGM Studios and premiered in the US on June 5, 2026. The movie was directed by Travis Knight and stars Nicholas Galitzine as the titular character “He-Man” created by Roger Sweet.

Summary: A young man on Earth discovers a fabulous secret legacy as the prince of an alien planet, and must recover a magic sword and return home to protect his kingdom.

Masters of the Universe (2026) digital poster
Masters of the Universe (2026) is streaming free on Prime Video

Description: After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Previous article
Oscar-nominated Nightcrawler Releasing In 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
Next article
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, Pressure, Stranger Things: The Complete Series + More 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash digital poster

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Stranger Things- The Complete Series Blu-ray Deluxe Edition open

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, Pressure, Stranger Things: The Complete...

HD Report - 1
Nightcrawler 2014 4k UHD Collectors Edition Shout

Oscar-nominated Nightcrawler Releasing In 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

HD Report - 0
Troy 4k UHD BD Arrow Video

Troy (Theatrical & Director’s Cuts) Have Been Remastered In 4k UHD...

HD Report - 0