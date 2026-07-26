Masters Of The Universe Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, & DVD Plus This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Masters Of The Universe (2026) – 4K UHD Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Masters Of The Universe (2026) just premiered on Prime Video for subscribers, and is now up for pre-order in this Limited Edition 4K SteelBook. The 2-disc edition from Alliance Entertainment includes a mini-comic along with collectible packaging.

Along with the 2-disc SteelBook, single-disc editions include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from Alliance Entertainment. Disc specs, bonus material, and release dates are pending.

The Masters Of The Universe Exclusive SteelBook is only available on Amazon. MSRP: $46.99 (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The single-disc editions of Masters Of The Universe are list priced $37.99 (4k UHD), $31.99 (Blu-ray), and $25.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Masters Of The Universe (2026) 4K Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Masters Of The Universe (2026) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Masters Of The Universe (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Masters of the Universe was produced by Amazon MGM Studios and premiered in the US on June 5, 2026. The movie was directed by Travis Knight and stars Nicholas Galitzine as the titular character “He-Man” created by Roger Sweet.

Summary: A young man on Earth discovers a fabulous secret legacy as the prince of an alien planet, and must recover a magic sword and return home to protect his kingdom.

Masters of the Universe (2026) is streaming free on Prime Video

Description: After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.