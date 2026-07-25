WWII Drama ‘Pressure’ Is Releasing On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

Focus Features’ World War II drama Pressure is releasing Tuesday, July 28 in disc formats from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.
The movie first premiered in streaming formats including 4k UHD on June 16, 2026.
The 2-disc Collector’s Edition includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Collector’s Edition includes copies on Blu-ray and Digital.
On Ultra HD Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Pressure is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The movie’s aspect ratio is 1.85:1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.
Pressure is priced $27.95 (List: $34.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $22.95 (List: $29.95) on Blu-ray, and $17.96 (List: $24.95) on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
For streaming or download, Pressure can be rented ($19.99) or purchased ($24.99) from platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and Prime Video.
Special Features
- BUILDING PRESSURE – Go behind the scenes as the filmmakers and cast break down the story’s origins and the complex characters who were pivotal in changing the course of history.
- AN AUTHENTIC WORLD OF WAR – From set design and camera choreography to period props and costumes, filmmakers reveal the details they used to shape an accurate recreation of the era.