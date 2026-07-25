WWII Drama ‘Pressure’ Is Releasing On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

Pressure (2026) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Focus Features’ World War II drama Pressure is releasing Tuesday, July 28 in disc formats from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The movie first premiered in streaming formats including 4k UHD on June 16, 2026.

The 2-disc Collector’s Edition includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Collector’s Edition includes copies on Blu-ray and Digital.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Pressure is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The movie’s aspect ratio is 1.85:1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

Pressure is priced $27.95 (List: $34.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $22.95 (List: $29.95) on Blu-ray, and $17.96 (List: $24.95) on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

For streaming or download, Pressure can be rented ($19.99) or purchased ($24.99) from platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and Prime Video.

Special Features

BUILDING PRESSURE – Go behind the scenes as the filmmakers and cast break down the story’s origins and the complex characters who were pivotal in changing the course of history.

– Go behind the scenes as the filmmakers and cast break down the story’s origins and the complex characters who were pivotal in changing the course of history. AN AUTHENTIC WORLD OF WAR – From set design and camera choreography to period props and costumes, filmmakers reveal the details they used to shape an accurate recreation of the era.

Pressure (2026) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Pressure (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon