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WWII Drama ‘Pressure’ Is Releasing On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
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Pressure (2026) 4k Blu-ray
Pressure (2026) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Focus Features’ World War II drama Pressure is releasing Tuesday, July 28 in disc formats from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The movie first premiered in streaming formats including 4k UHD on June 16, 2026.

The 2-disc Collector’s Edition includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Collector’s Edition includes copies on Blu-ray and Digital.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Pressure is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The movie’s aspect ratio is 1.85:1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

Pressure is priced $27.95 (List: $34.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $22.95 (List: $29.95) on Blu-ray, and $17.96 (List: $24.95) on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

For streaming or download, Pressure can be rented ($19.99) or purchased ($24.99) from platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and Prime Video.

Special Features

  • BUILDING PRESSURE – Go behind the scenes as the filmmakers and cast break down the story’s origins and the complex characters who were pivotal in changing the course of history.
  • AN AUTHENTIC WORLD OF WAR – From set design and camera choreography to period props and costumes, filmmakers reveal the details they used to shape an accurate recreation of the era.
Pressure (2026) Blu-ray
Pressure (2026) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Pressure (2026) DVD
Pressure (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon
Pressure digital poster
Pressure (2026) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent Prime Video
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