Backrooms Release Dates Streaming In Digital & 4k Blu-ray Disc

Backrooms (2026) Rent/Purchase on Prime Video

A24’s Backrooms (2026) is now available to purchase or rent from platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube. The movie hit digital services on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, are expected to ship late August according to A24. Physical media editions include bonus features such as bonus footage, feature commentary, “Building the Backrooms” featurette, six collectible postcards, and more.

Special Features (4k/Blu-ray)

“Everything Must Go” Bonus Footage (16 min)

Feature commentary with Director Kane Parsons, VFX Supervisor Edward J Douglas, Sound Designer Eugenio Battaglia, and Composer Edo Van Breemen

“Building the Backrooms” Featurette (26 min)

VFX & Scene Breakdown with Kane Parsons (16 min)

Prop Walkthrough with Kane Parsons (1m30s)

Two VFX Breakdowns with optional commentary (5min and 2min)

Six Collectible Postcards

Backrooms (2026) 4k UHD/BD German Edition Amazon UK

Backrooms (2026) Blu-ray German Edition Amazon UK

Backrooms has earned $367M on a $10M budget. The film was directed by Kane Parsons and written by Will Soodik based on the web series “Kane Parsons” by Parsons.

Summary: After a therapist’s patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, she must venture into the unknown to save him.