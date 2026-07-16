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Backrooms Release Dates Streaming In Digital & 4k Blu-ray Disc

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By HD Report
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Backrooms digital poster
Backrooms (2026) Rent/Purchase on Prime Video

A24’s Backrooms (2026) is now available to purchase or rent from platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube. The movie hit digital services on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, are expected to ship late August according to A24. Physical media editions include bonus features such as bonus footage, feature commentary, “Building the Backrooms” featurette, six collectible postcards, and more.

Special Features (4k/Blu-ray)

  • “Everything Must Go” Bonus Footage (16 min)
  • Feature commentary with Director Kane Parsons, VFX Supervisor Edward J Douglas, Sound Designer Eugenio Battaglia, and Composer Edo Van Breemen
  • “Building the Backrooms” Featurette (26 min)
  • VFX & Scene Breakdown with Kane Parsons (16 min)
  • Prop Walkthrough with Kane Parsons (1m30s)
  • Two VFX Breakdowns with optional commentary (5min and 2min)
  • Six Collectible Postcards
Backrooms 2026 A24 4k UHD BD
Backrooms 2026 A24 4k UHD BD specs
Backrooms 4k UHD Blu-ray German FSK 16
Backrooms (2026) 4k UHD/BD German Edition Amazon UK
Backrooms Blu-ray German FSK 16
Backrooms (2026) Blu-ray German Edition Amazon UK

Backrooms has earned $367M on a $10M budget. The film was directed by Kane Parsons and written by Will Soodik based on the web series “Kane Parsons” by Parsons.

Summary: After a therapist’s patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, she must venture into the unknown to save him.

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1 COMMENT

  1. Wow, this post on the “Backrooms” release dates has me buzzing! I recently stumbled upon those eerie, surreal images online and they totally gave me chills. It reminded me of my time playing FNAF 2—those jump scares still haunt me! Can’t wait to binge-watch “Backrooms” when it drops at home; it’ll be perfect for a spooky movie night!

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