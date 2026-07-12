Michael, Normal, Obsessions, and More 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

Here are the 4k Blu-ray releases for the second week of July! This week there is a lot of focus on the box office hit Obsession from Focus Features/Universal arriving on disc. Also on the hotlist this week is Lionsgate’s Michael arriving several exclusive physical media editions. Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, Normal, and The Crying Game (1992) are several more 4k discs you might want to check out.

There are over 60 Ultra HD Blu-ray titles listed for release this month, generally shipping on every Tuesday of the week. Among the most anticipated releases are Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair from Lionsgate, and The Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things: The Complete Series in Deluxe in Special Editions from Arrow Video, to name a few. See the full list below with links to purchase from Amazon, Lionsgate, Walmart, and other retailers.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, July, 2026

July 7, 2026

The Evil Dead (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 45th Anniversary SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Dark Shadows (2012) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Drama (2026) Special Edition w/postcards A24 Amazon NEW

Special Edition w/postcards A24 Amazon The Elephant Man (1980) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Evil Dead (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 45th Anniversary SteelBook Sony Amazon HOT!

July 10, 2026

Ultraman: The Complete Series (1966-1967) Mill Creek pending

July 14, 2026

Michael (2026) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Crawl (2019) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Full Contact (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Howard the Duck (1996) 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW

40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend (2026) Well Go USA Amazon NEW

Well Go USA Amazon Hud (1963) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Amazon Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive HOT!

4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital w/booklet Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital w/booklet Lionsgate Limited Normal (2026) 4k UHD/BD Magnolia Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Magnolia Amazon Obsession (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Red Sun (1971) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon The Crying Game (1992) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Untouchables (1987) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook [reprint] Amazon NEW

July 21, 2026

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Buy on Amazon

Anyone But You (2023) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon Cruel Story of Youth (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon I’ll Remind You of Everything: The Films of Mike Mills Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Criterion Amazon Falling Down (1993) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Pleasantville (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) Celluloid Dreams

Unlawful Entry (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

July 28, 2026

Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

A Bay of Blood (1971) 3 versions Severin Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

3 versions Severin Films Amazon Come Back to the 5 & Dime (1982) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon Deadly Blessing (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber

End of Watch (2012) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Explorers (1985) 4k UHD/BD 3-discs Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD 3-discs Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision

Human Lanterns (1982) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon In the Mouth of Madness (1994) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

Arrow Video Amazon Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4-disc edition Amazon Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER

4-disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate Limited Lionheart (1990) Extended Cut 4k UHD/BD MVD Rewind Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Extended Cut 4k UHD/BD MVD Rewind Amazon King Creole (1958) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber

Macabre (1980) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome pending

Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Walmart Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Walmart Exclusive Ms. 45 (1981) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon Nightwatch (1997) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Overlord (2018) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon Pillow Talk (1959) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Pressure (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Amazon Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Amazon Southpark: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Soylent Green (1973) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon The Boys in the Band (1970) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon The Mangler (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon The War Game (1965) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon Threads (1984) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon Tornado (2025) 4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Unrated 4-disc edition Buy on Amazon

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