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Oscar Winning Animated Movie ‘Flow’ Is Available On 4k Blu-ray From Criterion

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Flow (2024) 4k UHD Criterion
Flow (2024) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Buy on Amazon

Oscar-winning animated feature Flow (2024) from Director Gints Zilbalodis is available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from The Criterion Collection. The disc editions (released Sept. 23, 2025) also include the director’s debut feature Away (2019) approved from a new 4k digital master.

The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray, 2-disc Blu-ray, and 2-disc DVD editions of Flow include bonus features such as new audio commentary, a full feature-length audio commentary from Director Gints Zilbalodis, new interviews, an unused-shot reel, and more (see details below).

Flow is currently on sale for 50% off! Get the editions for $24.98 (List: $49.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $19.98 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray, and $14.98 (List: $29.99) on DVD. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • 4K digital transfer, with 7.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, approved by director Gints Zilbalodis
  • 4K digital master of Away (2019), Zilbalodis’s debut feature
  • One 4K UHD disc of Flow and Away and two Blu-rays with Flow, Away, and the special features
  • New audio commentary featuring Zilbalodis
  • Full feature-length animatic
  • New interviews with Zilbalodis and cowriter-coproducer Matīss Kaža
  • Dream Cat (2025), a making-of documentary produced for Latvian Television
  • Aqua (2012) and Priorities (2014), short films by Zilbalodis with new commentaries by the director
  • Unused-shot reel, with new commentary by Zilbalodis
  • Trailers, TV spots, and proof-of-concept teasers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Nicolas Rapold and collectible stickers

    Cover image by Gints Zilbalodis. Flow logo by Paula Bobrova and Pēteris Tenisons.

See more 4k Blu-rays from The Criterion Collection.

Flow (2024) 4k UHD Criterion
Flow (2024) Blu-ray Criterion Buy on Amazon
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