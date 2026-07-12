Backrooms Release Dates Streaming In Digital At Home

Backrooms (2026) Rent/Purchase on Prime Video

A24’s Backrooms (2026) is now up for pre-order to stream or download from digital platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube. The movie hits digital services on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD are also expected to release late August. Package art and details are still pending.

Backrooms has earned $367M on a $10M budget. The film was directed by Kane Parsons and written by Will Soodik based on the web series “Kane Parsons” by Parsons.

Summary: After a therapist’s patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, she must venture into the unknown to save him.