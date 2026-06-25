4k Blu-ray SteelBooks Under $20 Plus More Deals

There is a huge selection of 4k Blu-rays, Blu-rays, and DVDs on sale during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. And, many of the discounted items also include Limited Edition SteelBooks from Lionsgate!

We’ve even found several SteelBooks priced under $10. Those titles include: Flight Risk ($11.99), Plane ($15.49), The Last Witch Hunter ($17.49), and Law Abiding Citizen ($19.49)

Jump over to Amazon’s Prime Day Deals on SteelBooks from Lionsgate while the sale and supplies last. Or, see the entire Prime Day Movies & TV department with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD options.