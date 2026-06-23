Fast & Furious 10-Movie 4k Collection Is Only $46.99 (MSRP $119.98)

Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection first released in 2023 is on sale during Prime Day for just $46.99! The price reflects a 33% discount off the previous price, but an even bigger discount off the original MSRP of $119.98.

The Universal Pictures Home Entertainment box set includes all ten of the Fast & Furious franchise films on 4k Blu-ray (also available on Blu-ray, see below), along with deleted scenes, outtakes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, feature commentaries, and more.

The ten movies in the franchise include The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Fast & Furious Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7: The Fate of the Furious, F9: The Fast Saga, and Fast X.

The collection also presents alternate or extended versions of Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and F9: The Fast Saga.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray while supplies and sale lasts.

Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection on Blu-ray/Digital is also on sale during Prime Day. The edition is priced $32.99, which amounts to 36% off the previous price. The original MSRP for the Blu-ray edition was $89.98.