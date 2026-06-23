Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection
Home4k Blu-rayFast & Furious 10-Movie 4k Collection Is Only $46.99 (MSRP $119.98)
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsNews

Fast & Furious 10-Movie 4k Collection Is Only $46.99 (MSRP $119.98)

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray
Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection first released in 2023 is on sale during Prime Day for just $46.99! The price reflects a 33% discount off the previous price, but an even bigger discount off the original MSRP of $119.98.

The Universal Pictures Home Entertainment box set includes all ten of the Fast & Furious franchise films on 4k Blu-ray (also available on Blu-ray, see below), along with deleted scenes, outtakes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, feature commentaries, and more.

The ten movies in the franchise include The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Fast & Furious Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7: The Fate of the Furious, F9: The Fast Saga, and Fast X.

The collection also presents alternate or extended versions of Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and F9: The Fast Saga.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray while supplies and sale lasts.

Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray specs
Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection on Blu-ray/Digital is also on sale during Prime Day. The edition is priced $32.99, which amounts to 36% off the previous price. The original MSRP for the Blu-ray edition was $89.98.

Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection Blu-ray
Fast & Furious 10-Movie Collection Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Previous article
The Best Deals On 4k & Blu-ray Movies During Prime Day
Next article
Deal Alert: The Lord Of The Rings & The Hobbit Middle-Earth 4k Collection
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash digital poster

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Devil Wears Prada 2 digital poster

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
Outlander - Season 8 Blu-ray

Outlander – Season 8 Is Now Up For Pre-order On Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Deal Alert: The Lord Of The Rings & The Hobbit Middle-Earth...

HD Report - 1