I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Complete Series is now available on Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
The 3-disc (BD-50) set includes all eight episodes from Amazon Prime Video that released from Oct. 15 through Nov. 12, 2021.
Episodes are presented in 1080p at a 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH.
I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Complete Series (Release Date: June 23, 2026) is priced $28.99 (List: $30.99) from Amazon.
Summary: In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.