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I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Complete Series Is Now Available On Blu-ray

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I Know What You Did Last Summer - The Complete Series Blu-ray
I Know What You Did Last Summer – The Complete Series Blu-ray 3-disc Set – Sony Pictures Buy on Amazon

I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Complete Series is now available on Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The 3-disc (BD-50) set includes all eight episodes from Amazon Prime Video that released from Oct. 15 through Nov. 12, 2021.

Episodes are presented in 1080p at a 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH.

I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Complete Series (Release Date: June 23, 2026) is priced $28.99 (List: $30.99) from Amazon.

Summary: In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

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