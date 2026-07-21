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Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Is Now Up For Pre-order On 4k & Blu-ray + Collectible SteelBook Editions

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Star Wars- The Mandalorian and Grogu 4k UHD SteelBook open
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Pre-orders for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on disc are now available. The movie first premiered at home in digital formats on July 21, 2026. Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray arrive on August 25, 2026.

Along with standard 4k UHD and Blu-ray combo editions, premium variations include a 4k Limited Edition SteelBook and 4k Beskar Collector’s Edition (US only), each with a 4k disc, Blu-ray Disc, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Bonus features include audio commentary and five featurettes. The special Beskar Collector’s Edition also features special packaging and metal posters.

Pre-orders of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on disc are priced between $40.99 and $219.99 MSRP. See the product links below.

Beskar Collectors Edition

Star Wars- The Mandalorian and Grogu 4k UHD Beskar Collectors Edition open
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Beskar Collectors Edition Buy on Amazon

4k SteelBook

Star Wars- The Mandalorian and Grogu 4k UHD SteelBook flat
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Standard 4k Edition

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Edition

Star Wars- The Mandalorian and Grogu Blu-ray
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • Audio commentary by Jon Favreau: Watch the film with audio commentary by director Jon Favreau.
  • Featurettes:
    • Crafting “The Mandalorian and Grogu”: Discover the craft behind an epic Star Wars adventure! Go behind the scenes with artists creating the stunning puppetry, miniatures, sound design, and visual effects that bring the worlds, characters, and creatures of “The Mandalorian and Grogu” to life.
    • Biomes—From Snow to Swamp: Voyage with director Jon Favreau and his crew to a pair of brand-new worlds that may seem a touch familiar to fans of the original Star Wars trilogy. Discover how the ingenious filmmakers constructed snowy landscapes and a living swamp from the ground up!
    • Welcome to Shakari: A bustling metropolis like Shakari cannot simply be found—it must be made. Join the film’s fabrication as they build an entire Star Wars city with a downtown warehouse, conjuring an epic playground for Mando and his young apprentice.
    • Dejarik for Real: Sometimes it’s the little things! Who can forget the Millennium Falcon’s charming holochess game introduced in 1977? Witness how the tiny creatures featured in the game were lovingly brought to giant-sized life for the Mandalorian’s big-screen debut!

Digital 4k UHD

Star Wars- The Mandalorian and Grogu digital poster
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in digital formats for streaming or download are priced $29.99 on Apple TV, Prime Video, and other platforms.

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