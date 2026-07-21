Gone With the Wind Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This Collector’s Edition With SteelBook

Gone With the Wind (1939) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition with SteelBook Amazon UK | Walmart

Gone With the Wind (1939) is finally releasing in 4k! The classic Warner Bros. film will arrive on 4k Blu-ray in a Collector’s Edition with SteelBook on Nov. 3 (US) and Nov. 2 (UK) from Walmart and Amazon UK.

The SteelBook case includes copies of Gone With the Wind on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (US only) via a redeemable code, plus, a second Blu-ray Disc with bonus materials.

Gone With the Wind (1939) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition with SteelBook is list priced £49.99 from Amazon UK and $64.96 at Walmart.

Collectible Edition Special Features (TBC)

Envelope with paper premiums

Bookmark

12 page + Cover booklet

Movie ticket replica

Mini Standee which will hold/display

5 Lobby Cards

Mini poster