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Masters of the Universe Is Now Streaming Free On Prime Video (4k/Dolby Vision)

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Masters of the Universe (2026) digital poster
Masters of the Universe (2026) is streaming free on Prime Video

Masters of the Universe (2026) is now streaming free on Prime Video for subscribers. And, the movie is available in 4k Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR.

Masters of the Universe was produced by Amazon MGM Studios and premiered in the US on June 5, 2026. The movie was directed by Travis Knight and stars Nicholas Galitzine as the titular character “He-Man” created by Roger Sweet.

Summary: A young man on Earth discovers a fabulous secret legacy as the prince of an alien planet, and must recover a magic sword and return home to protect his kingdom.

Meanwhile, the original Masters of the Universe (1987) starring Dolph Lundgren leaves Prime Video on July 31, 2026. Watch Now

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