Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Ice & Fire Collection SteelBook
Home4k Blu-rayDavid Lynch's Lost Highway Is Available In 4k On Blu-ray & Digital
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

David Lynch’s Lost Highway Is Available In 4k On Blu-ray & Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Lost Highway 1997 4k Blu-ray
Lost Highway (1997) 4k Blu-ray 2-Disc Edition Buy on Amazon

David Lynch’s neo-noir classic Lost Highway (1997) is available in 4k on both disc and digital. The movie first released on Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2022, digitally restored and approved by Lynch for The Criterion Collection.

The movie subsequently became available in Digital 4k UHD/HDR and is available from platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and Prime Video.

The 4k disc is the preferred method of watching Lost Highway, presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. For sound, the disc offers DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel as well as an alternate uncompressed stereo track.

Plus, bonus materials on the disc include a feature-length documentary from 1997 titled Pretty as a Picture: The Art of David Lynch, a reading by Lynch and Kristine McKenna of excerpts from their 2018 book Room to Dream, archival interviews, and more.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition of Lost Highway from The Criterion Collection is currently priced 50% off on Amazon (MSRP: $49.95).

Other David Lynch movies, including Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and Blue Velvet, are also on sale for 50% off on Amazon (Limited Time Deal).

Special Features

  • New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director David Lynch, with new 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • Alternate uncompressed stereo soundtrack
  • For the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Pretty as a Picture: The Art of David Lynch, a feature-length 1997 documentary by Toby Keeler featuring Lynch and his collaborators Angelo Badalamenti, Peter Deming, Barry Gifford, Mary Sweeney, and others, along with on-set footage from Lost Highway
  • Reading by Lynch and critic Kristine McKenna of excerpts from their 2018 book, Room to Dream
  • Archival interviews with Lynch and actors Patricia Arquette, Bill Pullman, and Robert Loggia
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: Excerpts from an interview with Lynch from filmmaker and writer Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch

Don’t have a 4k Blu-ray player? See our ranking of the best 4k Blu-ray players available.

Lost Highway digital poster copy
Lost Highway (1997) Purchase/Rent on Prime Video
Previous article
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Is Now Up For Pre-order On 4k & Blu-ray + Collectible SteelBook Editions
Next article
Masters of the Universe Is Now Streaming Free On Prime Video (4k/Dolby Vision)
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash digital poster

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Supergirl (2026) digital poster

Supergirl Release Dates Revealed On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital

HD Report - 0
Masters of the Universe (2026) digital poster

Masters of the Universe Is Now Streaming Free On Prime Video...

HD Report - 0
Star Wars- The Mandalorian and Grogu 4k UHD Beskar Collectors Edition open

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Is Now Up For Pre-order...

HD Report - 0