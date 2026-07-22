David Lynch’s Lost Highway Is Available In 4k On Blu-ray & Digital

Lost Highway (1997) 4k Blu-ray 2-Disc Edition Buy on Amazon

David Lynch’s neo-noir classic Lost Highway (1997) is available in 4k on both disc and digital. The movie first released on Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2022, digitally restored and approved by Lynch for The Criterion Collection.

The movie subsequently became available in Digital 4k UHD/HDR and is available from platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and Prime Video.

The 4k disc is the preferred method of watching Lost Highway, presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. For sound, the disc offers DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel as well as an alternate uncompressed stereo track.

Plus, bonus materials on the disc include a feature-length documentary from 1997 titled Pretty as a Picture: The Art of David Lynch, a reading by Lynch and Kristine McKenna of excerpts from their 2018 book Room to Dream, archival interviews, and more.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition of Lost Highway from The Criterion Collection is currently priced 50% off on Amazon (MSRP: $49.95).

Other David Lynch movies, including Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and Blue Velvet, are also on sale for 50% off on Amazon (Limited Time Deal).

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director David Lynch, with new 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Alternate uncompressed stereo soundtrack

For the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Pretty as a Picture: The Art of David Lynch, a feature-length 1997 documentary by Toby Keeler featuring Lynch and his collaborators Angelo Badalamenti, Peter Deming, Barry Gifford, Mary Sweeney, and others, along with on-set footage from Lost Highway

Reading by Lynch and critic Kristine McKenna of excerpts from their 2018 book, Room to Dream

Archival interviews with Lynch and actors Patricia Arquette, Bill Pullman, and Robert Loggia

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Excerpts from an interview with Lynch from filmmaker and writer Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch

Don’t have a 4k Blu-ray player? See our ranking of the best 4k Blu-ray players available.