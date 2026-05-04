Sam Raimi’s Army of Darkness Is Only Available In 4k On Blu-ray

Army of Darkness (1992) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Sam Raimi’s cult classic Army of Darkness (1992) is only available in 4k on Blu-ray Disc, not in digital. The restored film released on October 4th, 2022 and includes copies of the remastered film on Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and HD (1080p) Blu-ray.

The movie can be purchased in a 4-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition, and a 4-disc Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

The Army of Darkness Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $36.99 on Amazon. The Army of Darkness standard Collector’s Edition is priced $23.99 on Amazon.

Don’t have a way to play 4k discs? See our list of The Best 4k Blu-ray Players.

Army of Darkness (1992) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Bound in human flesh and inked in blood, the ancient “Necronomicon”—the Book of the Dead—unleashes unspeakable evil upon mankind in director Sam Raimi’s (Darkman, Drag Me to Hell) outrageously hilarious third chapter in his Evil Dead Trilogy. Bruce Campbell returns as Ash, the handsome, shotgun-toting, chainsaw-armed department store clerk who is time warped backwards into England’s Dark Ages, where he romances a beauty and faces legions of the undead. Can Ash save the living from the evil dead, rescue his girlfriend, and get back to his own time?

Special Features

DISC ONE (THEATRICAL CUT – 4K UHD):

NEW 2022 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Sam Raimi, Director Of Photography Bill Pope, And Editor Bob Murawski

2022 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Sam Raimi, Director Of Photography Bill Pope, And Editor Bob Murawski In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC TWO (THEATRICAL CUT – BLU-RAY):

NEW 2022 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative approved by director Sam Raimi, director of photography Bill Pope, and editor Bob Murawski

2022 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative approved by director Sam Raimi, director of photography Bill Pope, and editor Bob Murawski DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Medieval Times: The Making of “Army Of Darkness” – A Feature-length Documentary With Over 20 people Interviewed Including Star & Co-Producer Bruce Campbell, Actors Ted Raimi, Bill Moseley, And Patricia Tallman, And Many More…

Original Ending

Alternate Opening With Optional Commentary By Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell

Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary By Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

U.S. Video Promo

DISC THREE – (DIRECTOR’S CUT – BLU-RAY):

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio Commentary With Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, And Co-Writer Ivan Raimi

Additional Behind-The-Scenes Footage From KNB Effects

Creating the Deadites – Vintage Featurette

Vintage “Making Of” Featurette

Extended Interview Clips With Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, And Robert Tapert

DISC FOUR – (INTERNATIONAL CUT – BLU-RAY):

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0 (International Cut)

Television Version With Additional Footage (Standard Definition)

International Theatrical Trailer

Still Galleries With Rare Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Production Designer Anthony Tremblay, Visual Effects Supervisor William Mesa And Special Make-Up Effects Artists Tony Gardner And KNB EFX, Inc. (Over 200 Stills)

Still Gallery Of Props And Rare Photos From The Collection Of Super Fan Dennis Carter Jr.

Storyboards For Deleted Or Alternate Scenes

The Men Behind The Army – Vintage Featurette