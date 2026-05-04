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Superman 5-Film Exclusive SteelBook Library Collection On Sale

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Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

The Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) a Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case is on sale for only $108 from Amazon. The exclusive edition (released Sept. 2, 2025) includes Superman, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman II, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

All five Superman movies (including Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut) are presented on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD via the included code redeemable with Movies Anywhere.

Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) is list priced $129.99, amounting to a 17% discount on Amazon.

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive
Superman 5-Film Collection SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive
Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive specs
Superman 5-Film Collection SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive
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