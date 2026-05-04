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Project Hail Mary Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD, Streaming & Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
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Project Hail Mary (2026) poster

Project Hail Mary premiered in US theaters on March 20, 2026 and will soon be released on disc and digital. The movie is expected to arrive in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 11, 2026.

The release dates for digital (purchase or rent) and streaming (with a subscription) are still pending.

Project Hail Mary is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios (United States and Canada) and Sony Pictures Releasing International (International). The movie was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and is based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir (“The Martian”).

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