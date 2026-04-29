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Godzilla Minus One Is Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD

HD Report
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Godzilla Minus One 4k UHD Blu-ray
Godzilla Minus One (2023) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Academy Award winner Godzilla Minus One (Best Visual Effects) is available in physical media editions including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from Toho.

The 2-disc Ultra HD edition of Godzilla Minus One has a copy of the film in 2160p (4k UHD) plus a bonus HD Blu-ray Disc, while the 2-disc Blu-ray edition has a copy of the film in 1080p (HD) plus a bonus Blu-ray Disc.

On 4k Blu-ray, Godzilla Minus One is presented in 3840 x 2160 resolution at 2.39:1 aspect with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English and Japanese.

Godzilla Minus One is priced $23.55 on 4k UHD/Blu-ray and $15.53 on Blu-ray from Amazon.

The disc editions, including an out-of-print Limited Edition SteelBook, released on November 19, 2024. 

Bonus Features

  • Behind the Scenes: Godzilla Minus One – No. 30
  • Trailers
  • TV Spots
  • 6 Second Bumpers
  • A Ray of Hope
  • Worldwide Praise
  • Live and Fight

Blu-ray

Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray
Godzilla Minus One (2023) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

DVD

Godzilla Minus One DVD
Godzilla Minus One (2023) DVD Buy on Amazon

Godzilla Minus One was directed by Takashi Yamazaki and distributed by Toho Co.. It is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise, and Toho’s 33rd Godzilla film and 5th title in the franchise’s Reiwa era (2016 – present). 

Godzilla Minus One won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in consideration of films released in 2023. It is the first Godzilla film to win an Oscar.

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