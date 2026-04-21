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28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Is Now Available On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & DVD

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28 Years Later- The Bone Temple 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is now available on physical media! Disc formats include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, along with a Limited SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The movie first premiered at home in digital formats on February 17, 2026.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Extras include audio commentary, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deleted scene.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director Nia DaCosta
  • Behind The Scenes: New Blood, The Doctor and the Devil, Beneath the Rage
  • Deleted Scene

Prices

  • 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Limited Edition 4k SteelBook $44.99 Amazon (Was $55.99)
  • 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Blu-ray/Digital $24.96 (List: $40.99) Amazon
  • 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video
  • 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – DVD (List: $34.99) $26.83 $19.96 Amazon
28 Years Later- The Bone Temple Blu-ray
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon

Summary: As Spike is inducted into Jimmy Crystal’s gang on the mainland, Dr. Kelson makes a discovery that could alter the world.

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