28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Is Now Available On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & DVD

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is now available on physical media! Disc formats include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, along with a Limited SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
The movie first premiered at home in digital formats on February 17, 2026.
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Extras include audio commentary, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deleted scene.
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Director Nia DaCosta
- Behind The Scenes: New Blood, The Doctor and the Devil, Beneath the Rage
- Deleted Scene
Prices
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Limited Edition 4k SteelBook $44.99 Amazon (Was $55.99)
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Blu-ray/Digital $24.96 (List: $40.99) Amazon
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – DVD (List: $34.99)
$26.83$19.96 Amazon
Summary: As Spike is inducted into Jimmy Crystal’s gang on the mainland, Dr. Kelson makes a discovery that could alter the world.