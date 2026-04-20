All Quiet on the Western Front 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition 63% Off!

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) in SteelBook case is on sale for only $16.79 from Amazon. That’s 63% off the list price of $44.98 for a limited time!

On 4k Blu-ray, All Quiet on the Western Front is presented in 2160p at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio.

We ranked the 4k Blu-ray edition of All Quiet on the Western Front one of the best of 2023, with outstanding color, sharpness, and audio effects. (Read Review)

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary from director Edward Berger

Making of Featurette

Trailer

Teaser

Additional Audio Tracks:

4K BLU-RAY: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 English and French, Dolby Digital 5.1 Spanish, Italian, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech, Hungarian and Spanish (Latin American); Audio Description Dolby Digital 2.0: German, English, French, Spanish, Italian and Spanish (Latin American)

BLU-RAY: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 English and French, Dolby Digital 5.1 Spanish, Italian, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech, Hungarian and Spanish (Latin American); Audio Description Dolby Digital 2.0: German, English, French, Spanish, Italian and Spanish (Latin American)

Subtitles

Standard Subtitles: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Spanish (Latin American), Catalan, Portuguese, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech and Hungarian

Hearing Impaired Subtitles: English, Czech, German and Spanish (Latin American)

All Quiet on the Western Front was nominated for a total of 9 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography.

A 2-disc standard edition is also available (see below).