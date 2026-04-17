Home4k Blu-rayLuc Besson 9-Movie 4k/HD Blu-ray Collection 40% Off - Limited Time
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Luc Besson 9-Movie 4k/HD Blu-ray Collection 40% Off – Limited Time

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The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection
Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is on sale for 40% off the MSRP for a limited time. The 18-disc set is priced only $49.99 (List $250.99) on Amazon.

The movies (some on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US) include LA DERNIER COMBAT (Blu-ray), SUBWAY (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE BIG BLUE (4K UHD + Blu-ray), LA FEMME NIKITA (4K UHD + Blu-ray), ATLANTIS (Blu-ray), LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE FIFTH ELEMENT (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC (4K UHD + Blu-ray) and ANGEL-A (Blu-ray).

In addition, the collection includes two versions each of THE BIG BLUE, LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL, and THE MESSENGER, along with hours of new and archival special features.

The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection released in the US on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Collection Details

Film CollectionLimited edition gift set includes 9 feature films directed by Luc Besson, with several making their high-def debut in the US and several featuring all-new 4K upgrades
Film Collection• Includes LA DERNIER COMBAT (Blu-ray), SUBWAY (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE BIG BLUE (4K UHD + Blu-ray), LA FEMME NIKITA (4K UHD + Blu-ray), ATLANTIS (Blu-ray), LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE FIFTH ELEMENT (4K UHD + Blu-ray), THE MESSENGER: THE STORY OF JOAN OF ARC (4K UHD + Blu-ray) and ANGEL-A (Blu-ray)
4K Features4K features presented with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is included on THE PROFESSIONAL, THE FIFTH ELEMENT and THE MESSENGER
2 x VersionsIncludes two versions of THE BIG BLUE, LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL and THE MESSENGER!
New MaterialIncludes hours of new and archival special features across the films!
The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection
Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
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