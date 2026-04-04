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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital

HD Report
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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - Limited Edition SteelBook open
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 2-disc/digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Buy on Amazon

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie premiered in US theaters on April 3, 2026 and is already up for pre-order on disc and digital. On disc, the movie will release in a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook, as well as standard editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging is priced $37.96, while the standard 4k Blu-ray edition is $29.96, Blu-ray/Digital edition is $24.96, and DVD $19.96. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital formats including 4k UHD, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is up for pre-order for rent ($24.99) or purchase ($29.99). Prime Video

Release dates are pending.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie digital poster
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) Buy/Rent on Prime Video
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie 4k FPO
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Buy on Amazon

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Blu-ray FPO
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) Blu-ray/digital Universal Buy on Amazon
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