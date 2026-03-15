What Time & Channel Are The 2026 Oscars Academy Awards & Red Carpet Events?

The 2026 Academy Awards celebrating films released in theaters during the year 2025 takes place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The ceremony starts at 7 PM Eastern Time / 4 PM Pacific Time.

The main “Oscars Red Carpet Show” events start at 3:30 PM Eastern Time \ 12:30 PM Pacific Time, while “On the Red Carpet” starts much earlier at at 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT.

How To Watch

The 2026 Oscars can be watched on ABC via local broadcasts, cable and satellite providers, and through apps for TV service providers.

Cable, Local, or Satellite TV

The 2026 Oscars can be watched on ABC over-air-air and through paid cable and satellite providers. See a list of ABC channels available in HD.

Streaming

The 2026 Academy Awards are streaming live on Hulu for the first time, as well as through streaming providers such as Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Here a breakdown of how to watch all the Best Picture nominated films of 2025.