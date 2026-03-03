HomeBlu-ray DiscStar Wars: The Original Trilogy Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD
Star Wars: The Original Trilogy Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

Star Wars The Original Trilogy Blu-ray
Star Wars: The Original Trilogy is releasing on Blu-ray and DVD in 3-disc editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Blu-ray edition also includes Digital Copies of each film via Movies Anywhere. A 4k edition has not been announced.

Many interested Star Wars fans are asking if this is the original unaltered version (not the Special Edition) due out next year to celebrate the franchise’s 50th anniversary. It’s not.

The original Star Wars trilogy runtimes are approximately 121 minutes for A New Hope (1977), 124–127 minutes for The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and 131–135 minutes for Return of the Jedi (1983).

The specs on the upcoming Blu-ray say 125 minutes for A New Hope, 125 minutes for The Empire Strikes Back, and 127 Minutes for Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars The Original Trilogy is priced $67.99 on Blu-ray and $55.99 on DVD. Pre-order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee). Release date is pending.

Hopefully, there be a disc release (4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray) to coincide with the limited theatrical run of ‘A New Hope’s’ 50th Anniversary. We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything.

