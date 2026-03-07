Home4k Blu-rayThe Bride! Is Up For Pre-order In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

The Bride! Is Up For Pre-order In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Bride! - Limited Edition SteelBook
The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Bride! (2026) is up for pre-order in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The 2-disc edition includes the movie on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, and provides a Digital Code that can be redeemed via Movies Anywhere.

The Bride! 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $37.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Details and release date are pending.

The Bride! - Limited Edition SteelBook
The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Summary: In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change.

The Bride! was written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film stars Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, and Annette Bening.

Previous article
‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Is Releasing In This 4k UHD/HD Limited Collector’s Edition SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Becoming Led Zeppelin 4K UHD Collector's Limited Edition open

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Is Releasing In This 4k UHD/HD Limited Collector’s...

HD Report - 0
Young Sherlock digital poster

Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock (All Episodes) Are Now Streaming

HD Report - 0
Bugonia (2025) frame grab

How To Watch The 2026 Best Picture Oscar-nominated Movies [Updated]

HD Report - 0