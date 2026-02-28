Home4k Blu-rayAll Quiet on the Western Front On 4k Blu-ray Is Only $16.79
All Quiet on the Western Front On 4k Blu-ray Is Only $16.79

All Quiet On The Western Front 2022 4k UHD
All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

A must-have for your 4k Blu-ray collection, Edward Berger’s 4x Oscar winner All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) is available for only $18 on Amazon. A 2-disc Limited Collector’s Edition is also available (see below).

On 4k Blu-ray, All Quiet on the Western Front is presented in 2160p at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio.

We ranked the 4k Blu-ray edition of All Quiet on the Western Front one of the best of 2023, with outstanding color, sharpness, and audio effects. (Read Review)

A 2-disc Limited Collector’s Edition of All Quiet on the Western Front is also available, priced $42 on Amazon. A Limited SteelBook Edition was also released but currently unavailable.

All Quiet on the Western Front Limited Collectors Edition
All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary from director Edward Berger
  • Making of Featurette
  • Trailer
  • Teaser

Additional Audio Tracks:

4K BLU-RAY: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 English and French, Dolby Digital 5.1 Spanish, Italian, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech, Hungarian and Spanish (Latin American); Audio Description Dolby Digital 2.0: German, English, French, Spanish, Italian and Spanish (Latin American)
BLU-RAY: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 English and French, Dolby Digital 5.1 Spanish, Italian, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech, Hungarian and Spanish (Latin American); Audio Description Dolby Digital 2.0: German, English, French, Spanish, Italian and Spanish (Latin American)

Subtitles

Standard Subtitles: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Spanish (Latin American), Catalan, Portuguese, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech and Hungarian
Hearing Impaired Subtitles: English, Czech, German and Spanish (Latin American)

All Quiet on the Western Front was nominated for a total of 9 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography. The film is based on

