All Quiet on the Western Front On 4k Blu-ray Is Only $16.79

A must-have for your 4k Blu-ray collection, Edward Berger’s 4x Oscar winner All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) is available for only $18 on Amazon. A 2-disc Limited Collector’s Edition is also available (see below).
On 4k Blu-ray, All Quiet on the Western Front is presented in 2160p at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio.
We ranked the 4k Blu-ray edition of All Quiet on the Western Front one of the best of 2023, with outstanding color, sharpness, and audio effects. (Read Review)
A 2-disc Limited Collector’s Edition of All Quiet on the Western Front is also available, priced $42 on Amazon. A Limited SteelBook Edition was also released but currently unavailable.
Bonus Features
- Audio Commentary from director Edward Berger
- Making of Featurette
- Trailer
- Teaser
Additional Audio Tracks:
4K BLU-RAY: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 English and French, Dolby Digital 5.1 Spanish, Italian, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech, Hungarian and Spanish (Latin American); Audio Description Dolby Digital 2.0: German, English, French, Spanish, Italian and Spanish (Latin American)
BLU-RAY: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 English and French, Dolby Digital 5.1 Spanish, Italian, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech, Hungarian and Spanish (Latin American); Audio Description Dolby Digital 2.0: German, English, French, Spanish, Italian and Spanish (Latin American)
Subtitles
Standard Subtitles: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Spanish (Latin American), Catalan, Portuguese, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Turkish, Polish, Ukrainian, Czech and Hungarian
Hearing Impaired Subtitles: English, Czech, German and Spanish (Latin American)
All Quiet on the Western Front was nominated for a total of 9 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography. The film is based on