Paul McCartney Man on the Run is Now Streaming

Paul McCartney Man on the Run streaming on Prime Video

Paul McCartney documentary Man on the Run is now streaming on Prime Video. The 1 hour, 55 minutes feature was directed by Morgan Neville and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Man on the Run is presented in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and can be streamed or downloaded on supported mobile devices.

Summary: Man on the Run is an intimate portrait of Paul McCartney’s journey after The Beatles, as he and wife Linda form Wings. Directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, the film explores McCartney’s reinvention through rare archival footage, capturing both the struggles and triumphs of redefining himself in a new musical era.



