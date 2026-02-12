Home4k Blu-rayZack Snyder's Dawn Of The Dead Is Available In A Limited Edition...
Zack Snyder's Dawn Of The Dead Is Available In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Dawn Of The Dead 2004 4k UHD BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead (2004) is releasing in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures and Shout! Studios. The 3-disc edition arrives on Dec. 2, 2025 and features newly restored presentations of the unrated version of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

Bonus features include an Introduction To The Unrated Cut With Director Zack Snyder, Splitting Headaches: Anatomy Of Exploding Heads, Attack Of The Living Dead, Storyboard Comparisons, and more. (See below.)

Plus, the second Blu-ray Disc includes a copy of the Theatrical Cut of the film along with deleted scenes, commentaries, interviews, still gallery, and trailer.

Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is list priced $44.98. Order on Amazon

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD – UNRATED CUT)

  • NEW 2022 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative With Inserts From The 2K Digital Intermediate For The Unrated Footage
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0 
  • Audio Commentary With Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – UNRATED CUT)

  • NEW 2022 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative With Inserts From The 2K Digital Intermediate For The Unrated Footage
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0 
  • Audio Commentary With Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman
  • Introduction To The Unrated Cut With Director Zack Snyder
  • Splitting Headaches: Anatomy Of Exploding Heads
  • Attack Of The Living Dead
  • Raising The Dead
  • Andy’s Lost Tape
  • Special Report: Zombie Invasion
  • Undead And Loving It: A Mockumentary
  • Drawing The Dead Featurette
  • Storyboard Comparisons
  • Hidden Easter Egg

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL CUT)

  • HD Master From The 2K Digital Interpositive
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0 
  • Take A Chance On Me – An Interview With Actor Ty Burrell
  • Gunn For Hire – An Interview With Writer James Gunn
  • Punk, Rock, & Zombie – An Interview With Actor Jake Weber
  • Killing Time At The Mall: The Special Effects Of Dawn Of The Dead – An Interview With Special Makeup Effects Artists David Anderson And Heather Langenkamp Anderson
  • Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary By Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Still Gallery
Dawn Of The Dead 2004 3-disc 4k UHD BD SteelBook exterior

Logline: A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple and other survivors of a worldwide plague that is producing aggressive, flesh-eating

