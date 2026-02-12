Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead Is Available In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead (2004) is releasing in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures and Shout! Studios. The 3-disc edition arrives on Dec. 2, 2025 and features newly restored presentations of the unrated version of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.
Bonus features include an Introduction To The Unrated Cut With Director Zack Snyder, Splitting Headaches: Anatomy Of Exploding Heads, Attack Of The Living Dead, Storyboard Comparisons, and more. (See below.)
Plus, the second Blu-ray Disc includes a copy of the Theatrical Cut of the film along with deleted scenes, commentaries, interviews, still gallery, and trailer.
Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is list priced $44.98. Order on Amazon
Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray
DISC ONE (4K UHD – UNRATED CUT)
- NEW 2022 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative With Inserts From The 2K Digital Intermediate For The Unrated Footage
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman
DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – UNRATED CUT)
- NEW 2022 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative With Inserts From The 2K Digital Intermediate For The Unrated Footage
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman
- Introduction To The Unrated Cut With Director Zack Snyder
- Splitting Headaches: Anatomy Of Exploding Heads
- Attack Of The Living Dead
- Raising The Dead
- Andy’s Lost Tape
- Special Report: Zombie Invasion
- Undead And Loving It: A Mockumentary
- Drawing The Dead Featurette
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Hidden Easter Egg
DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL CUT)
- HD Master From The 2K Digital Interpositive
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Take A Chance On Me – An Interview With Actor Ty Burrell
- Gunn For Hire – An Interview With Writer James Gunn
- Punk, Rock, & Zombie – An Interview With Actor Jake Weber
- Killing Time At The Mall: The Special Effects Of Dawn Of The Dead – An Interview With Special Makeup Effects Artists David Anderson And Heather Langenkamp Anderson
- Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary By Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery
Logline: A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple and other survivors of a worldwide plague that is producing aggressive, flesh-eating