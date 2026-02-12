Home4k Blu-raySuperman (2025) Is Available On 4k Blu-ray With Dolby Vision & Atmos
Superman (2025) Is Available On 4k Blu-ray With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Warner Bros. Entertainment’s Superman (2025) is available on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well as HD Blu-ray, also with Dolby Atmos.

On 4k Blu-ray, Superman (2025) is presented in 2160p at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is featured via Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack on both the 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Bonus features with the digital and 4k/Blu-ray purchase include nine featurettes plus “Krypto Saves the Day! School Bus Scuffle” totaling almost 120 minutes. The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

Superman is priced $31.95 (List: $40.49) for the Ultra HD Blu-ray/Digital edition and $17.96 (List: $29.95) for the Blu-ray/Digital edition on Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • Krypto Saves the Day! School Bus Scuffle 5:32
  • Adventures in Making Superman 60:00
  • Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy 6:05
  • Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain 5:18
  • Kryptunes: The Music of Superman 6:31
  • Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born 5:54
  • Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns 5:23
  • The Ultimate Villain 5:30
  • The Justice Gang 10:37
  • A New Era: DC Takes Off 4:53

The physical media editions of Superman (2025) first released in stores on September 23, 2025.

Logline: Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
