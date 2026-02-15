Deal Alert: Panasonic’s 4k Blu-ray Player (DP-UB420) Is Only $249

HomeHardware4k Blu-ray playerDeal Alert: Panasonic's 4k Blu-ray Player (DP-UB420) Is Only $249
Panasonic DP-UB420-K front view
Panasonic’s 4k Blu-ray player (DP-UB420-K) is priced only $249.99 on Amazon right now. The list price of the DP-UB420-K is $299.99, making this a 17% savings.

The Panasonic DP-UB420-K supports all three popular High Dynamic Range formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ (not many 4k Blu-ray players support this 2nd-gen HDR10 spec), as well as high-resolution audio formats. Plus, the deck has twin HDMI ports for hi-res studio master sound.

The DP-UB420 is less expensive and a bit smaller than the DP-UB820 (14.88″ wide vs. 16.8″ wide), and lighter (4.04 lbs vs. 5.3 lbs). But just like the DP-UB820 features Panasonic‘s unique 4K High Precision Chroma Processing, support for Panasonic Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) tech, Alexa & Google Assistant, 4k upscaling, and twin isolated HDMI outputs.

Jump over Amazon to see the Panasonic DP-UB420-K as well as the step up Panasonic DP-UB820-K and flagship Panasonic DP-UB9000P1-K models.

Product Specs

  • Hi-res sound from this DVD Blu Ray player connect to your audio system for Hi-Res studio Master sound from DSD (5. 6 MHz/2. 8 MHz/11. 2MHz), ALAC music files and WAV/FLAC/MP3/AAC/WMA/AIFF formats
  • This 4K UHD Blu Ray player, for premium home entertainment, offers high-dynamic range playback in three 4K/HDR formats HDR10+, HDR10 and hybrid log-gamma (hog)
  • The Panasonic 4K Blu Ray player has a 4K high-precision Chroma Processor for 4K image color signals (4: 2: 0) that are interpolated into 4K (4: 4: 4) by a multi-tap Chroma process for stunning color and details, natural textures and depth
  • Twin HDMI Pure AV (Twin Isolated Output): High-Quality Sound from this 4K DVD player
  • Blu Ray players for TVs that work with Alexa to command a variety of operations without your remote, Plus Access a wider variety of 4K content with 4K VOD streaming from Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video; also works with Google Assistant
  • 4K VOD Supported: 4K UHD player designed for Comfortable and Smart Image Viewing; designed for high-resolution audio as it was meant to be heard
  • These Panasonic Blu Ray players feature an HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience) to deliver powerful, precise Chroma and HDR processing for beyond-dazzling color and detail in your 4K/HDR content
Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4k Blu-ray player angle
