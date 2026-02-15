Deal Alert: Panasonic’s 4k Blu-ray Player (DP-UB420) Is Only $249

Panasonic’s 4k Blu-ray player (DP-UB420-K) is priced only $249.99 on Amazon right now. The list price of the DP-UB420-K is $299.99, making this a 17% savings.

The Panasonic DP-UB420-K supports all three popular High Dynamic Range formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ (not many 4k Blu-ray players support this 2nd-gen HDR10 spec), as well as high-resolution audio formats. Plus, the deck has twin HDMI ports for hi-res studio master sound.

The DP-UB420 is less expensive and a bit smaller than the DP-UB820 (14.88″ wide vs. 16.8″ wide), and lighter (4.04 lbs vs. 5.3 lbs). But just like the DP-UB820 features Panasonic‘s unique 4K High Precision Chroma Processing, support for Panasonic Hollywood Cinema Experience (HCX) tech, Alexa & Google Assistant, 4k upscaling, and twin isolated HDMI outputs.

Jump over Amazon to see the Panasonic DP-UB420-K as well as the step up Panasonic DP-UB820-K and flagship Panasonic DP-UB9000P1-K models.

Product Specs

Hi-res sound from this DVD Blu Ray player connect to your audio system for Hi-Res studio Master sound from DSD (5. 6 MHz/2. 8 MHz/11. 2MHz), ALAC music files and WAV/FLAC/MP3/AAC/WMA/AIFF formats

This 4K UHD Blu Ray player, for premium home entertainment, offers high-dynamic range playback in three 4K/HDR formats HDR10+, HDR10 and hybrid log-gamma (hog)

The Panasonic 4K Blu Ray player has a 4K high-precision Chroma Processor for 4K image color signals (4: 2: 0) that are interpolated into 4K (4: 4: 4) by a multi-tap Chroma process for stunning color and details, natural textures and depth

Twin HDMI Pure AV (Twin Isolated Output): High-Quality Sound from this 4K DVD player

Blu Ray players for TVs that work with Alexa to command a variety of operations without your remote, Plus Access a wider variety of 4K content with 4K VOD streaming from Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video; also works with Google Assistant

4K VOD Supported: 4K UHD player designed for Comfortable and Smart Image Viewing; designed for high-resolution audio as it was meant to be heard

These Panasonic Blu Ray players feature an HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience) to deliver powerful, precise Chroma and HDR processing for beyond-dazzling color and detail in your 4K/HDR content