Deal Alert: Take $500 Off This Giant 85″ 4k HDR TV

Hisense 85″ U8 Mini-LED 4K UHD Google Smart TV 85U8QG (2025 Model) Buy on Amazon

Looking to upgrade your 4k TV in time for the Super Bowl? There’s still time! Right now on Amazon you can get a giant 85″ 4k UHD TV for $500 off the list price. The Hisense 85U8QG (2025 model) is priced only $1,697 (List Price: $2,297) for a limited time.

The Hisense 85U8QG 4k TV features QLED screen technology, native 165Hz refresh rate (variable 48Hz to 165Hz), support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced mode, and 4.1.2 channel audio.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this limited time deal or check out other giant 4k TVs from brands such as Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, Vizio, and more.

Product Features

MINILED PRO WITH UP TO 5000 NITS PEAK BRIGHTNESS AND UP TO 5600 LOCAL DIMMING ZONES: See the realism of every shadow cast by the players and the ball. When your TV is backlit by thousands of tiny LEDs, your viewing experience gets even more precise. Think of the LEDs like thousands of pinpoints of light illuminating your screen. And Full Array Local Dimming creates deeper shadows and brighter highlights, while virtually eliminating halos

HI-VIEW AI ENGINE PRO: Enjoy the game from home, but feel like you’re there. Powered by the Hisense proprietary chipset, Hi-View AI Engine Pro automatically optimizes the picture and sound based on the content you are watching. This intelligent feature detects, analyzes and adjusts the details, depth and appearance of everything you watch or play, making every visual even more realistic

NATIVE 165HZ PANEL WITH GAME BOOSTER 288: Turbo power your gaming! The Native 165Hz Panel has a Variable Refresh Rate of 48Hz to 165Hz, almost as fast as your reaction time. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode and Low Latency MEMC eliminate screen tearing and controller lag. And with our new Game Bar you can control multiple game settings right from your TV remote and on-screen display

ENHANCED GAME BAR: Enjoy your gaming dashboard and manage performance in real time. Seamlessly adjust settings and monitor gameplay data as you play. Lead the moment. Play to win

ANTI-REFLECTION PRO: Keep your eye on the ball all day and all night long. Anti-Reflection Pro incorporates a special coating into the liquid crystal layer of the screen to minimize glare and reflections, so you can see the picture in all of its vibrancy and detail without any interference

4.1.2 CHANNEL WITH DOLBY ATMOS: IMMERSE YOURSELF IN ALL THE GAME SOUNDS: cheers from fans, whistle blows from refs and calls from commentators. The 4.1.2 Multi-Channel Surround creates a captivating home theater experience with left and right primary speakers, left and right surround channels, a built in subwoofer with deep bass and two up-firing speakers that project sound above you

QLED COLOR – PANTONE VALIDATED: See the exact hue of every blade of grass on the field and every line on the court. QLED Color is made up of quantum dots—very small particles with the ability to display over a billion shades of color. This feature renders every frame with rich, vibrant and realistic color, ensuring that even the most minute details stand out

TOTAL HDR SOLUTION: See every basket and goal in all its glory. Total HDR Solution distinguishes between the colors you perceive on screen. That means ink-black blacks, not muddled tones and brighter, more vibrant colors with every HDR format, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+Adaptive, HDR 10, HLG and Advanced HDR by Technicolor

IMAX ENHANCED: It’s like watching the game at the movie theater—invite your friends. Certified by the IMAX corporation and Hollywood’s leading tech specialists, this IMAX-Enhanced feature delivers cinema-picture quality and DTS-powered audio immersion straight to your TV

FILMMAKER MODE: Watch classic shows and movies just as the filmmaker intended. Filmmaker Mode shows you the picture as it was originally envisioned, before it was adapted for every audience. This feature automatically adjusts your settings, so you can experience the original aspect ratio, frame rate, color and audio